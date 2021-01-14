Menu
Lisa Curry took to Instagram to share heartbreaking details about the night before her daughter Jaimi died.
Lisa Curry relives ‘heartbreaking’ night

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
14th Jan 2021 11:33 AM

Four months after the loss of her daughter Jaimi, Lisa Curry has taken to Instagram to share details of the night her heart was "ripped out".

The former Olympian shared a photo of hydrangeas from her garden, posting a touching tribute to her daughter who she said "fought and fought every single day".

She said Jaimi, who died in September at the age of 33 after a lengthy battle with illness, "marvelled at every detail".

Lisa Curry once again took to Instagram to share heartbreaking details around her daughter Jaimi’s death. Picture: Instagram
"Four months ago, the doctor gave us the news we had dreaded for years, that Jaimi would not survive the night. It was like they just ripped our hearts out," she wrote.

"Total disbelief … and even though we had prepared ourselves for the worst for weeks, months and even years and thought we were prepared … nothing … absolutely nothing prepares you for that moment or those words.

"Our beautiful girl couldn't beat the enemy … but she fought and fought every single day.

"We miss her so much."

The Saturday Telegraph reported in September that Jaimi had been left "heartbroken and traumatised" after the death of the love her life and fought a "lengthy and complex alcohol-related health battle".

Originally published as Lisa Curry relives 'heartbreaking' night

