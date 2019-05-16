Why Lisa Kudrow refuses to watch Friends

WHEN it comes to watching the hit '90s sitcom Friends, one of the show's alums would rather not.

Lisa Kudrow, who is known for playing the beloved character Phoebe Buffay, recently revealed why she doesn't watch re-runs of the show, which aired its final episode in 2004.

"I don't watch it if it's on. I might not like myself [on the show], so I'd rather not risk that," she told Entertainment Tonight at a special screening of her upcoming movie Booksmart.

As for the show's pilot episode - which aired in September of 1994 and will soon be celebrating its 25th anniversary - Kudrow said this moment was her favourite in the long-running series.

"The pilot. Just how thrilling that was. We were like little puppy dogs, just climbing all over each other and playing and playing games," she said of herself and the show's cast, which also included Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani and David Schwimmer as Ross Geller.

"It was fun," she added.

The core stars were reportedly very close during filming.

While the cast members started the show making $US22,500 per episode, by Friends' ninth season in 2002, that payday had gone up to a whopping $US1 million per episode, a clear indication of what a behemoth it had become.

Remarkably, more than a decade since the final episode aired, it continues to make NBC and the cast millions of dollars a year in merchandising deals and syndication revenue.

A recent report reveals each of the main cast members continues to make $US20 million a year from re-runs alone, as the show brings in over $US1 billion internationally annually.

