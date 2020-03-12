Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Weather

LIST: Brewing cyclone shuts roads across region

Ashley Pillhofer
12th Mar 2020 7:36 AM

Many roads are closed in the region as rainfall continues.

More rain is expected today, as a tropical low brewing in the Coral Sea makes its way down the coast.

Drivers are urged to be cautious on the roads and not to drive through flood waters.

 

-The Peak Downs Highway at Strathfield near the junction with Fitzroy Developmental Road is impacted by long-term flooding.

No delays are expected but motorists are advised to not drive in flood water.

-The Bruce Highway 10k south of Koumala is impacted by heavy rain.

The northbound lanes towards Koumala are impacted by no delays are expected.

-May Downs Road at Clarke Creek is closed to traffic in both directions.

-Strathdickie Road at the Myrtle Creek Bridge on Hamilton Plains is closed to all traffic.

TMR advised heavy rain was impacting the road just before 7am today.

-Palm Tree Road at Sandiford is closed to all through traffic with water over the road.

TMR advised heavy rain was impacting the road just before 7am today.

-Marian Eton Road at Sandy Creek is closed to all traffic.

-Cedar Creek Falls Road at Palm Grove is closed to all traffic.

-Quarry Road at Hamilton Plains is closed to all traffic.

-Collinvale Road at Gregory River is closed to all traffic.

-Shute Harbour Road at Hamilton Plains is closed due to water over the road.

-TMR warns of adverse driving conditions at Windmill Crossing at Mount Pleasant where water is over the road. The crossing is closed to traffic in both directions.

-Golf Links Road at Beaconsfield from Mackay Bucasia Rd Roundabout to Eaglemount Rd is closed due to heavy rain.

-Barrie Lane at Homebush is closed at the first crossing due to the river flooding.

-Strathmore Road at Springlands is closed to all traffic due to long-term flooding.

-TMR warns of adverse driving conditions at Normanby Road at Bogie where there is a slippery surface impacting the area.

-TMR warns of adverse driving conditions between Clairview, Ilbilbie and Koumala.

flooding queensland mackay road closures mackay weather whitsunday roads
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Short-term fixes to clear Clermont’s water woes

        premium_icon Short-term fixes to clear Clermont’s water woes

        Council News Council stops providing bottled water to Clermont as taps clear of orange-brown liquid.

        St Patrick’s Day celebration a chance to make friends

        St Patrick’s Day celebration a chance to make friends

        News The Emerald Neighbourhood Centre is holding its annual morning tea next week.

        Workshops to reduce suicide rates in regional towns

        premium_icon Workshops to reduce suicide rates in regional towns

        News Students and adults will be learn to identify and deal with mental health issues in...

        Mum shaves to help children suffering from cancer

        premium_icon Mum shaves to help children suffering from cancer

        News The Emerald mum was inspired by children at her son’s school.