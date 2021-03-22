Menu
LIST: Road closures and hazards across Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday. Picture: Chris Ison / Morning Bulletin
Motoring

LIST: Mackay Isaac Whitsunday road closures, hazards

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
22nd Mar 2021 11:15 AM

Wet weather and roads don’t always mix well.

And there’s more rain on the way as a coastal convergence settles into the Mackay region over the coming days.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest road closures and hazards in the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday region.

Hazard – Bruce Highway, Clairview – Rough road surface between Flaggy Rock Rd and Connollys Rd

Flash flooding – Gregory Highway, Clermont – About 50mm of water over road

Hazard: Road damage – Rileys Crossing Rd, MacKenzie River 

Hazard: Road damage – Carfax Rd Fitzroy Developmental Rd, Dysart

Long-term flooding – Cheesborough Rd, Clermont

Hazard: Road damage – Golden Mile Rd, Dysart

Flash flooding – Blackwater Cooroorah Rd, MacKenzie River

Flash flooding – Moray Carmichael Boundary Rd, Belyando

Hazard: Road damage – Suttor Developmental Rd, Mount CoolonSoft sandy surface with two rough surface signs approximately 500 L/M apart

Hazard: Road damage – Suttor Developmental Rd, Eaglefield – two rough surface signs displayed

Hazard: Road damage – Pasha Rd, Pasha

(Information sourced from the Department of Transport and Main Roads)

