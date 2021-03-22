LIST: Mackay Isaac Whitsunday road closures, hazards
Wet weather and roads don’t always mix well.
And there’s more rain on the way as a coastal convergence settles into the Mackay region over the coming days.
Here’s what you need to know about the latest road closures and hazards in the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday region.
Hazard – Bruce Highway, Clairview – Rough road surface between Flaggy Rock Rd and Connollys Rd
Flash flooding – Gregory Highway, Clermont – About 50mm of water over road
Hazard: Road damage – Rileys Crossing Rd, MacKenzie River
Hazard: Road damage – Carfax Rd Fitzroy Developmental Rd, Dysart
Long-term flooding – Cheesborough Rd, Clermont
Hazard: Road damage – Golden Mile Rd, Dysart
Flash flooding – Blackwater Cooroorah Rd, MacKenzie River
Flash flooding – Moray Carmichael Boundary Rd, Belyando
Hazard: Road damage – Suttor Developmental Rd, Mount Coolon – Soft sandy surface with two rough surface signs approximately 500 L/M apart
Hazard: Road damage – Suttor Developmental Rd, Eaglefield – two rough surface signs displayed
Hazard: Road damage – Pasha Rd, Pasha
(Information sourced from the Department of Transport and Main Roads)
