Lit up for Christmas

SHINING BRIGHT: Winning house in Emerald of the Light Up Your Town Christmas competition.
SHINING BRIGHT: Winning house in Emerald of the Light Up Your Town Christmas competition. Aden Stokes
by Kristen Booth

THE Light Up Your Town Christmas light competition was a huge success this year, with winners announced throughout the region.

Councillors Gail Godwin-Smith, Charlie Brimblecombe, Gail Nixon, Gai Sypher and Megan Daniels were joined on the judging panel by council staff and representatives from 4Hi and CQ News.

Each entry was scored on originality, co-ordination and Christmas spirit, with the top two in each town winning a prize.

The Ledwy Family of 46 Dawn Crescent retained the Beryl Callaghan Spirit of Christmas Award, presented to the Emerald residence that best demonstrated the spirit of the festive season.

The Callaghan family contributed an additional $100 for the prize this year, in memory of their mum, and Queen-of-Christmas, the late Beryl Callaghan.

Cr Daniels said it was lovely to see how each of the communities really embraced the Christmas season.

"So much work is put into the decorations. Some houses started putting up the displays in October,” she said.

"They do it not for themselves, but for the community, and the kids get so much out of it. The Christmas spirit is certainly very strong. We really appreciate how much effort each entrant puts in each year.”

Light Up Your Town competition winners:

Blackwater:

1st: 4 Railway Res

2nd: 4 Mahogany St

Bluff:

1st: 8 Colliery St

2nd: 4 Ohl St

Capella:

1st: 8 Crinum St

2nd: 42 Hibernia Rd

Emerald:

1st: 46 Dawn Cres

2nd: 22 Dawn Cres

3rd: 8 Jeppesen Dr

The Gemfields:

60 Keilambete Rd

Springsure:

1st: 34 Gregory St

2nd: 47 Leichhardt St

Tieri: 26 Cassia St

Central Queensland News

