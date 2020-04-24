Menu
NEW FACE: Cena is incredibly playful and would make a really great companion for any family.
Little ball of energy is looking for a forever home

24th Apr 2020 10:00 AM

EVERY week we feature a furry little friend from CQ Pet Rescue who is looking for a home.

This week we would like to introduce Cena.

Cena is a lovely DSH black male, born in February 2020.

He is incredibly playful and loves to go racing around, playing with the other cats. Hiding, pouncing and playing with toys are some of his favourite pastimes.

He is always hungry, but I guess that’s what happens when you work up your appetite with all that play.

Cena is a cuddly fella but only on his terms.

He is full of personality and will make a really great companion for any family.

Cena comes microchipped, feline AIDS tested, with all up-to-date vaccinations and a desexing voucher. Adoption cost is $150.

For more information phone 0459 306 867, email admin@cqpetrescue.com.au or send CQPR a message via Facebook.

