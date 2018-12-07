Little rain expected in Central Highlands

BEARING DOWN: The final cyclone warning from the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre shows the location of ex-tropical cyclone Owen.

DESPITE predictions Central Queensland would get some much-needed rainfall this weekend thanks to ex-tropical cyclone Owen, the weather forecast tells a different story.

Earlier this week, Sky News chief forecaster Tom Saunders said Owen could "dump large amounts of rain” on Central Queensland as it moved towards the coastline.

The Bureau of Meteorology, however, said the tropical low's movement was still uncertain but heavy rain could be seen in the region by the end of the weekend.

While Rockhampton and the surrounding areas have already experienced significant rainfall, it appears the Central Highlands will miss out, with only 5mm or so of rain predicted, according to BoM.

With a possible shower forecast for today, the weather for the weekend isn't looking much better, with the chance of showers increasing to only 50-60per cent.

However, this may help to bring some relief to those areas in the Central Highlands region affected by recent bushfires.

The rain will also bring cooler temperatures, with a top of 29C expected today, 31C on Saturday and 30C on Sunday.

Residents can also look forward to moderate south-easterly winds, with speeds of 20-30km per hour expected.

Looking to the east, thereis a strong coastal wind warning in place for the next four days, so those who are travelling that way are advised to take care.

Further north and into the Isaac region, Moranbah is likely to experience thunderstorms this weekend, with moderate rainfall expected.