Little splash of colour

Jody Swaffer (right) with her family, Hunter, Georgie, Brendon, Dan, Jody and Clarie Swaffer at the Peace Pole artwork unveiling at Clermont's Pioneer Park. Kristen Booth

A COLOURFUL art installation was unveiled in Clermont last week to unite the community.

Pioneer Park is now home to 30 aluminium poles decorated with artworks showing messages of peace.

The Clermont Peace Pole Project was brought to life by Clermont Artslink, which incorporated people of all ages and walks of life from around Clermont this year.

From Bungarra, Clermont, Jody Swaffer said the project will do more than dress up the park, it will give local families a sense of home.

"They have brightened up the park, and have given businesses or families a chance to have something in the community that has got their name on it,” Mrs Swaffer said.

"They really beautify the walk along here for tourists who come along.

"They'll stop, they'll read people's names, they'll have a look at the pictures and it's something that will be here for a while for people to be able to enjoy.”

From local schools and age care homes to businesses, groups and clubs, the entire Clermont community took part in the project, which Mrs Swaffer said was a great way to unite the community.

"Getting all different ages involved brings the whole community together, whether they be the younger generation, older generation or whether it be people from different employment, people from farms, it just brings the community together,” she said.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker, who officially opened the art installation to the public on Friday, September 21, said it was an exceptional example of pure people power.

"Creativity connects and energises our people, powers our communities by improving our health and sense of wellbeing, and provides opportunities for cultural tourism that feed creative industry development,” Cr Baker said.

Kindergarten students and the elderly were all eager to see the finished product of their creative artworks. The Peace Poles have been planted in Pioneer Park, next to Clermont's Hoods Lagoon.