ELECTION: There are 23,934 votes to be counted in the Central Highlands. Photo by Richard Walker.
News

LIVE: Central Highlands election count

Timothy Cox
29th Mar 2020 1:30 PM
NEARLY 18 per cent of votes for the Central Highlands Regional Council election have been tallied.

There are 23,934 total votes in the Central Highlands.

Of the councillors, Megan Daniels leads with 2490 votes (10.57 per cent).

She is followed by Christine Rolfe (2234 votes or 9.48 per cent).

In third, Gai Sypher (1976 votes, 8.38 per cent) and fourth, Joseph Burns (1969, 8.35 per cent)

Most other councillors have a similar number of votes, between 7 and 8 per cent of the total.

Kevin Burke sits at 1479 votes (6.28 per cent) and Geoff Dein at 1364 votes (5.79 per cent).

Kerry Hayes was elected mayor unopposed.

