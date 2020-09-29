Menu
The Townsville Lightning in action on day one. Picture: Jacinta Auld
Basketball

LIVE: Day 2 of Basketball Qld u12 State Championships

by Brayden Heslehurst
29th Sep 2020 7:00 AM
The business end of the tournament will start to take shape today as some of Australia's future stars showcase their skills on day two of the Basketball Queensland Under-12 State Championships in Townsville.

In the Boys Division 1 competition, the Gold Coast Waves have continued their dominant form from the BQJBC season, winning both games against the Sunshine Coast Phoenix and Rockhampton Rockets and will look to seal top spot in Pool A today.

While in Pool B, the Southern Districts Spartans and Cairns Marlins are undefeated after day one but have the Brisbane Capitals and Logan Thunder on their tail after mixed results on day one.

Gold Coast Breakers Girls' Division 2 team in action on day one. Picture: Jacinta Auld
In the Girls Division 1 competition, the Mackay Meteorettes and Southern Districts Spartans sit undefeated at the top of Pool A but also have the Thunder looking to push for second spot.

It will be a fierce battle between north Queensland rivals, the Cairns Marlins and Townsville Flames for second spot in Pool B after both just fell to the Gold Coast Waves on day one.

We have all the action on day two from court one at the Townsville Basketball Centre livestreamed here.

 

DAY TWO SCHEDULE

8am: Girls Division 2 - Townsville Lightning v Brisbane Capitals Gold

9.20am: Boys Division 2 - Burdekin Wildcats v Townsville Sparks

10.40am: Boys Division 1 - Townsville Heat v Brisbane Capitals Gold

12pm: Girls Division 1 - Townsville Flames v Cairns Dolphins

1.20pm: Boys Division 1 - Rockhampton Rockets v Northside Wizards 1

2.40pm: Girls Division 2 - Mackay Comettes v Townsville Sparks

4pm: Boys Division 1 - GC Waves v South West Metro Pirates

5.20pm: Girls Division 1 - Ipswich Force v Townsville Flames

6.40pm: Boys Division 1 - Southern Districts Spartans v Townsville Heat

