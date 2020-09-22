Menu
Joshua Kelly competes for the Cairns Marlins (left). Picture: Brendan Radke
Basketball

LIVE: Day 2 of the Boys Basketball Qld State Championships

by Brayden Heslehurst
22nd Sep 2020 4:29 AM
Teams will be looking to seal top spots as the final games of the pool stages for the Basketball Queensland State Championships for under-16 boys are played today.

 

WATCH THE REPLAYS: DAY ONE OF THE STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

 

After a big day of action on Monday, the tournament at Logan Basketball's Cornubia Park Sports Centre will heat up as the young talents from around the state showcase their skills on the big stage.

 

DAY TWO SCHEDULE

 

8am: Division 1 - Mackay Meteors v Rockhampton Rockets

9.30am: Division 1 - SWM Pirates Gold v North Gold Coast Seahawks Teak

11am: Division 1 - USC Rip Black v Cairns Marlins

12.30pm: Division 1 - Rockhampton Rockets v Southern Districts Spartans

2pm: Division 2 - Townsville Sparks v SWM Pirates Purple

3.30pm: Division 1 - Cairns Marlins v SWM Pirates Gold

