REPLAY: Trad v MacMahon in battle for South Brisbane

by Danielle O’Neal
21st Oct 2020 11:21 AM
Election candidates in the state's most watched seat will go head-to-head today in a must-watch debate.

Labor's Jackie Trad, Greens candidate Amy MacMahon and LNP hopeful Clem Grehan will take part in the Sky News/Courier-Mail debate for the seat of South Brisbane from noon.

It will be broadcast live here on couriermail.com.au and Sky News.

The debate comes after Ms McMahon on Friday said she's on track to dethrone former deputy Premier Ms Trad, as the crucial seat hangs in the balance.

Earlier that day Ms Trad said she still has a 'fighting chance' in a press conference, before walking away from the exclusive interview with Sky News.

South Brisbane candidates Amy MacMahon (Greens), Jackie Trad (Labor) and Clem Grehan (LNP) will go head to head in a debate to be livestreamed here from noon.
