Get The Beat hip hop dance finals

27th Sep 2019 7:44 AM

 

WE ARE NOT PERMITTED TO RUN SOUND ON THIS VIDEO SEE NOTE BELOW

More than 3000 competitors are performing on the Sunshine Coast for the Get The Beat national finals.

The hip hop dance contest is the biggest dance competition in Australia and we are live streaming from the Sunshine Coast over the next few days.

However, parents and interested viewers should be warned the live stream has been affected by a late licensing problem. We have not been able to secure the rights to the songs in the competition, meaning the stream will play silent.

We apologise for that - and it is why we are running the stream unlocked, meaning it is free watch. It's our way of letting parents still see their pride and joy, while acknowledging we haven't been able to deliver the service we intended to.

Friday's schedule includes hip hop solos from age 12 and all hip hop crews.

Friday, September 27

Upgrade Hip Hop solos from age 12 and all crews.

Saturday, September 28

12 & U and Open Age Groups

Sunday, September 29

6 & U and 10 & U Groups

Monday, September 30

8 & U and 15 & U Groups and Senior and Pre Pro Champion solos

Tuesday, October 1

Mini - Teen Champion solos

