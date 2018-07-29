Live music fills the air in Emerald

AFTERNOON FUN: Tourists and locals enjoyed the sunset performance of 'The String Family' at Emerald Tourist Park last weekend.

THIS item may well be titled, "Discovering your own backyard...” However I am quickly discovering there is so much to "Discover in our own front yard”.

Over the past few weeks the whole area has had some fantastic experiences to enjoy, including Step Back in Time Race Meet, with an awesome rockabilly band performing after the races, The Great Camp Oven Cook- Off in Springsure last week, Emerald Annual Art Awards and gallery showcasing the best artists in the region. AgGrow of course, and many others.

Even some fun fitness activities, such as Tennis Family Fun days and parkrun every Saturday morning in the Emerald Botanic Gardens.

Parkrun is a great initiative that originates in the UK encouraging fitness freaks, families and those just wanting a stroll around the 5km course to get together and enjoy some activity at your own level.

These parkruns, which are run all over the world now, to the same format, are fast creating a bit of a following as participants travel around and plan holidays and friendly catch-ups at the many parkrun venues around the globe.

Apparently those running the course ticking off the alphabet have found Emerald, for the letter "E”, to be the only one in Australia, and as such some international and other visitors are going to Emerald to tick off "E” in Australia. Any town can get involved in parkrun by signing up. It is pretty easy and who knows, your town may become a parkrun destination of note.

Some of the more traditional tourist destinations are also worthy of a visit.

Out at Lake Maraboon, you can enjoy the sunset complete with some Brown Brothers cask wine, one of the few cask wine venues in Australia. Be sure to book a meal by 4.30pm if you want the full experience.

Live music is always good for the soul and there are many opportunities around the region.

While in Emerald, The Maraboon Tavern and Irish Village usually have something on offer. However the best experience over the past week would have to go to the sunset performance of "The String Family” at Emerald Tourist Park last Saturday.

When I wandered in, there were around 50 or so sitting around the campfire enjoying the music of violin, cello and drums.

By the time I left an hour later, they were still going strong with over 130 travellers and 30 locals enjoying an eclectic variety of music from classic movie anthems to an ABBA set, Queen, Led Zeppelin, Yes and of course Gypsy and Celtic Music including their National Celtic Song of the Year, Journeys.

This toe-tapping, foot- stomping and hand-clapping set really had something for everyone, with even the parrots joining in.

There really is no excuse for not getting out and about, enjoying your own front yards and backyards of the region.

Come and see the staff at the Visitor Information Centres or check out the latest on centralhighlands .com.au and keep an eye on your local Facebook sites for the latest news.