New Zealand win Sevens World Cup

England are taking on New Zealand in the Rugby Sevens World Cup Final.

NEW ZEALAND are on top of the world after smashing England 33-12 to win the Rugby Sevens World Cup final and lift the Melrose Cup at San Francisco's AT&T Park.

The All Blacks raced to a 14-0 lead after Sione Molia scored a first-half brace, before Mike Ellery hit back for England on the stroke of half-time.

But a blistering sprint down the left-hand touchline by Joe Ravouvou - named player of the World Cup - took the lead out to 19-7.

Ruaridh McConnochie hit back soon after with a superb individual try of his own, as he showed strength and pace to score out wide for England.

Joe Ravouvou dives over to score New Zealand's third try against England in their World Cup Final win.

But tries to replacements Akuila Rokolisoa and Trael Joass sealed a comprehensive victory.

The 21-point victory meant the All Blacks retained the Melrose Cup after taking out the tournament five years earlier in Moscow.

"We knew coming into this it was going to be tough. We were tested against France, we almost got knocked out, and we really rose against Fiji. We did well to beat an awesome England team, which we thought were the form team since the Commonwealth Games," All Blacks captain Tim Mikkelson said.

New Zealand celebrate after winning the Rugby Sevens World Cup Final.

Their win over England meant the New Zealand men matched the women's efforts after they beat France on day two.

"It's huge (for both the men and women to win)," Mikkelson said.

"Both teams train at the same place, and they put pressure on us again by winning their final and we had to step up and win ours."

Both nations progressed to the final after upset semi-final wins.

England crushed South Africa 29-7 while New Zealand edged out World Series and Olympic champions Fiji 22-17.

South Africa took out the bronze medal after beating Fiji 24-19.

Earlier, Australia lost their Challenge Cup Final against Ireland, losing 24-14, to finish in 10th place.

Tim Walsh's Australian side lost their opening match of the tournament against France 22-17 to be knocked out of the finals competition.

Meanwhile, Australia's women took out the bronze medal after earlier being surprised by France in their semi-final.