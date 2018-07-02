NSW Blues team: Prior axed, debutant on bench
BRAD Fittler has axed Matt Prior and named a third starting prop for this State of Origin series.
Paul Vaughan is promoted to a starting spot and Tariq Sims comes onto the bench as Prior goes out of the side.
Captain Boyd Cordner has been named in the backrow but will need to prove his fitness.
Ryan James is on standby should Cordner pull out.
NSW BLUES TEAM
1 James Tedesco
2 Tom Trbojevic
3 Latrell Mitchell
4 James Roberts
5 Josh Addo-Carr
6 James Maloney
7 Nathan Cleary
8 David Klemmer
9 Damien Cook
10 Paul Vaughan
11 Boyd Cordner (c)
12 Tyson Frizell
13 Jack de Belin
14 Tariq Sims
15 Jake Trbojevic
16 Angus Crichton
17 Tyrone Peachey
18 Ryan James
19 Luke Keary
20 Matt Prior