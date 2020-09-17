LIVE STREAM: Kirwan, PBC battle for state supremacy

North against south. Country boys against the city kids.

It is a battle that is almost as old as time itself, and today it all comes to a head in Townsville.

The two best rugby league schools in Queensland, Kirwan High and Palm Beach Currumbin, will go toe-to-toe with the Phil Hall Cup on the line.

For Kirwan it is a chance at history, to win consecutive State Cups for the first time.

It is also a chance at redemption after losing to Palm Beach in the state final two years ago.

For Palm Beach Currumbin it is a chance to extend their legacy, to etch their name as the most dominant rugby league nursery in the Sunshine State.

The battle across the park will be electric, from tough-as-nails forwards through to wingers running at the speed of light.

And your best place to catch all of the action is right here, with News Corp live streaming every minute of the final.

Palm Beach are coming off an undefeated Alan Langer Cup campaign which culminated in a 16-8 win over cross-town rivals Keebra Park to clinch their third-straight title.

Kirwan's road to the state decider was not as smooth, dropping their final round match of the Aaron Payne Cup to arch-rivals Ignatius Park, before firing back to win the final against the same school.

The final kicks off in Townsville at 3.30pm.

