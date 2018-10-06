‘Absolutely insane’ cut at weigh-in

BOTH Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have made weight ahead of their blockbuster showdown at UFC 229, squashing fears the event could be a blowout with the Russian's history of failing to cut weight in time.

Khabib registered a flat 155lb, while a particularly lean McGregor came in lighter at 154.5lb.

Renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani said he was a little disappointed the pair didn't square off one last time before their fight and said the weight cut process was "absolutely insane".

"The amount of weight these men and women cut ... if this truly got out to the mainstream world, you'd be flabbergasted at what they do before stepping into the cage," Helwani said at the weigh-in. "It's shocking what they go through."

Conor and Khabib's official pay packets were released shortly after with the Irishman set to take home a flat $3 million via the Nevada State Athletic Commission, which is overseeing the huge pay-per-view event. Nurmagomedov, on the other hand, will make $2 million.

It didn't take long before viewers began making their hearty predictions after seeing the pair on the scales.

Long-time McGregor rival Nate Diaz declared he had the superior fighting style to Khabib but refused to make a definite call on the winner,

"I hope it's a double knock-out ... neither one deserves to be champ," Diaz said via TMZ.

Journalist Assed Baig noted the Russian looked a tad "weak" a day out from the fight, while others remained adamant the Irishman would be minced by his opponent's ground game.

A member of McGregor's camp reportedly told Helwani he "slept in" on the day of the weigh-in.

While McGregor's record of making weight is spotless, the same can't be said for Nurmagomedov.

The Russian's chequered history dates back to May, 2013, when he forfeited 20 per cent of his purse to Abel Trujillo after coming in almost four pounds heavy.

A few months later he needed to strip naked to scrape in at 156 pounds for a fight against Pat Healy, before fighting at a catchweight of 160 pounds against Darrel Horcher in April, 2016.

But his worst moment came ahead of UFC 209 in March, 2017, when a botched weight cut saw him rushed to hospital in the middle of the night. His headline fight against Tony Ferguson was subsequently cancelled.

But Nurmagomedov has had no troubles in his past two fights, weighing in at 155.5 pounds against Edson Barboza and 154.5 pounds against Al Iaquinta.