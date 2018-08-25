Wallabies respond to snub accusation

Michael Hooper needs more support from his teammates. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Michael Hooper needs more support from his teammates. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

WALLABIES coach Michael Cheika and captain Michael Hooper have responded to suggestions the Aussies disrespected All Black Sam Whitelock during his 100th international Test last week.

Whitelock was honoured in a post-game presentation, which the Wallabies were reportedly unaware had been planned. However, multiple Australian stars stayed on the field after full-time to congratulate Whitelock.

But New Zealand coach Steve Hansen lit the fuse for a fiery clash in Auckland when asked about the perceived snub.

"I know if it was us, we'd stay out and acknowledge it," Hansen said. "There's a lot of energy, mental fortitude, time, a lot of sacrifices by the player's family, his kids, his wife, his partner, to get to that point.

"So it's worthy of respecting."

Michael Hooper has defended his troops.

Cheika bit back at Hansen's claim, saying: "Well I've never seen it before. We certainly wouldn't be asking to do it on another team's ground, we'd do it in the dressing room.

"To say that we lack respect is a little bit of a stretch from Steve Hansen."

With Owen Franks to play his 100th Test for New Zealand on Saturday night, Hooper spoke about that milestone while denying his side had disrespected Whitelock.

"I know individually a lot of players paid their respects. But that was last week. Owen Franks is tomorrow night. It's Whitelock's 101st tomorrow," Hooper said.

"I don't know how they're doing that (honouring Franks), but we're going into the changing room after the match and I'm sure everyone will pay their respects to an amazing career that he's had so far.

"I'm sure he's got more in the tank. Every 100th cap is a great opportunity and we'll have an opportunity to do that."

WALLABIES:

15. Dane Haylett-Petty 14. Jack Maddocks 13. Reece Hodge 12. Kurtley Beale 11. Marika Koroibete 10. Bernard Foley 9. Will Genia 8. David Pocock 7. Michael Hooper (captain) 6. Lukhan Tui 5. Adam Coleman 4. Izack Rodda 3. Allan Alaalatoa 2. Tatafu Polota-Nau 1. Scott Sio.

Reserves: 16. Folau Faingaa 17. Tom Robertson 18. Sekope Kepu 19. Rob Simmons 20. Pete Samu 21. Nick Phipps 22. Matt Toomua 23. Tom Banks.

ALL BLACKS

15. Jordie Barrett 14. Ben Smith 13. Jack Goodhue 12. Ngani Laumape 11. Waisake Naholo 10. Beauden Barrett 9. Aaron Smith 8. Kieran Read (captain) 7. Sam Cane 6. Liam Squire 5. Sam Whitelock 4. Brodie Rettalick 3. Owen Franks 2. Codie Taylor 1. Joe Moody.

Reserves: 16. Nathan Harris 17. Karl Tu'inukuafe 18.Ofa Tuungafase 19. Scott Barrett 20. Ardie Savea 21. TJ Perenara 22. Damian McKenzie 23. Anton Lienert-Brown.

- AAP