AFL

LIVE NOW: AFLQ junior boys Park Ridge v Helensvale

by Andrew Dawson
10th Sep 2020 8:31 AM | Updated: 11:34 AM
ABOVE: Live now is Park Ridge SHS v Helensvale SHS. Up next will be Park Ridge SHS v Woodcrest SC v Varsity SHS from 12pm.

GAME 1

Palm Beach Currumbin has won the first game of the day with a strong lead on Narangba Valley 53-0.

EARLIER | The Australian Football League Queensland (AFLQ) SEQ Invitational Gala Day continues today, with junior boys teams in action.

It is the fourth and final day of qualifying matches at the gala carnival to see who qualifies for the finals on October 16-17.

Earlier in the week the junior girls, senior boys and senior girls were contested.

The four days of games were being livestreamed at right here.

TODAY'S SCHEDULE

Junior males

9.30am: PBC v Narangba Valley SHS

10am: Pacific Pines SHS v Park Ridge SHS

10.30am: Mountain Creek SHS v Woodcrest SC

11am: Narangba Valley SHS v Miami SHS

11.30am: Park Ridge SHS v Helensvale SHS

Noon: Woodcrest SC v Varsity SHS

12.30pm: PBC v Miami SHS

1pm: Pacific Pines SHS v Helensvale SHS

1.30pm: Varsity SC v Mountain Creek SHS

2.30pm: Qualifying final

Originally published as Livestream: AFLQ SEQ Gala Day - junior boys

