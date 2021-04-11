Livestream: Day 3 of the Aus Hockey championships U15s

L-R: Joshua Ucinek, Owen Geoghegan, Coell Williams, Molly Dwyer, Emily Holland, Ella Bruce at West Beach, who are part of the National Under-15 hockey championships, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Picture: Brenton Edwards

The best young hockey stars from around the country are back in action for day three at the 2021 Australian under 15 boys and girls championships.

With a rest day in sight, we will be streaming eight matches from the event in Bathurst, the schedule of Sunday's play is below.

HYBRID ARENA 1 - all times AEDT

8am Pool A girls TAS v WAB

9:40am Pool A girls SA v NSWB

11:20am Pool B girls VIC Dev v ACT

1pm Pool B girls NT v QLD G

WATER ARENA

8:40am Pool A girls QLDM v VIC

10:20am Pool B girls NSWS v WAG

12pm Pool B boys QLDM v NSWS

1:40pm Pool B boys WAB v ACT

EVERY ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

LEGEND: ACT Australian Capital Territory, NSWS - New South Wales State,

NSWB - New South Wales Blue, NT - Northern Territory, QLDM - Queensland Maroon, SA - South Australia, TAS - Tasmania, VIC - Victoria, VIC Dev - Victoria Development, WAB - Western Australia Black, WAG - Western Australia Gold.

2021 U15 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY GIRLS POOLS

Pool A: NSW Blue, Queensland Maroons, South Australia, Tasmania, Western Australia Black.

Pool B: ACT, NSW State, Northern Territory, Queensland Gold, Victoria Development, Western Australia Gold.

2021 U15 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY BOYS POOLS

Pool A: NSW Blue, Queensland Gold, South Australia, Victoria, Western Australia Gold.

Pool B: ACT, NSW state, Queensland Maroons, Tasmania, Victoria Development, Western Australia Black

