Could this be the team who challenges the home team Northside Wizards for the state championship?

While the undefeated Wizards were dominant on day one of the Basketball Queensland Under-16 Boys State Championships, being played at both the Northside Indoor Sports Centre and Brendale's South Pine Sports Complex, so were the Cairns Marlins.

Last year's runners-up in this age group never missed a beat on day one, easing to victory in both of their games.

Cairns Marlins captain Tyson Crees. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

And with all games from court one at Brendale being streamed live as part of our coverage of the tournament, the marlins will have another opportunity to show why they are title contenders when they take on the University of Sunshine Coast Rip at 12.30pm.

DAY TWO STREAM SCHEDULE (April 7)

8am: Div 4 - Gold Coast Tide v Moreton Bay Flames

9.30am: Div 1 - Toowoomba Mountaineers v Northside Wizards 1

11am: Div 4 - SD Trojans White v Gold Coast Rollers

12.30pm: Div 1 - Sunshine Coast Rip Black v Cairns Marlins

2pm: Div 2 - Moreton Bay Fire v Logan Thunder

3.30pm: Div 2 - Gladstone Power v Northside Wizards 2

5pm: Div 3 - Sunshine Coast Phoenix Black v Hervey Bay Hurricanes

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: Day 2 of Basketball Qld u16 boys state champs