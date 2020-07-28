Menu
WATCH NOW: Mackay SHS v Kirwan SHS

callum dick
28th Jul 2020 10:02 AM
LIVE NOW: Mackay State High School v Kirwan State High School Aaron Payne Cup.

LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup returns to regional Queensland this week.

Watch the juniors take each other on now before seniors kick off this afternoon. 

Mackay State High School travels up the road to face 2019 champions Kirwan SHS today, while St Patrick's College Mackay heads south to Rockhampton to tackle The Cathedral College on Wednesday.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

 

Payne Cup premiers welcome Mackay State High School in opening round

Sweet says St Pat's can cause 'trouble' in Cup

GALLERY: St Pat's qualify for Payne Cup in dominant win

 

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream before kick-off of the first game at noon.

Tuesday, July 28:

Kirwan SHS v Mackay SHS - 12.05pm (CC) and 1.15pm (AP)

Wednesday, July 29 -

The Cathedral College v St Pat's Mackay - 3.30pm (AP)

St Brendan's College v Ignatius Park College -11.45am (AP)

aaron payne cup aaron payne cup livestreaming kirwan state high school livestream livestreaming mackay state high school schoolboys rugby league
