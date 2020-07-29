Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Cathedral College rugby league team practises
The Cathedral College rugby league team practises
Rugby League

LIVESTREAM: How to watch TCC v St Pat’s

Pam McKay
29th Jul 2020 11:21 AM

LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup returns to regional Queensland this week.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

The Cathedral College tackles St Pat's Mackay at The Cathedral College in Rockhampton today. Kick-off is at 3.30pm.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream of the game before kick-off.

Sign up now for just $1 a week to get full access to all matches, as well as unlocking the best news and content from every News Corp publication throughout Australia.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream before kick-off of the first game.

More Stories

aaron payne cup schoolboys footy schoolboys rugby league st pat's the cathedral college
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COURT: Names of everyone to front Clermont court

        premium_icon COURT: Names of everyone to front Clermont court

        News A number of people will appear for a range of different charges.

        Person injured in early morning worksite crash

        premium_icon Person injured in early morning worksite crash

        News Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the site, 145km south west...

        Beach front landowners find compromise with council

        premium_icon Beach front landowners find compromise with council

        Council News Isaac coastal planning battle reaches settlement, but residents warn other homes...

        Games rival: ‘Queensland should be worried’

        premium_icon Games rival: ‘Queensland should be worried’

        Sport Qld Olympic bid faces serious threat after Qatar enters race