LIVESTREAM: Mountain Creek senior boys hungry for AFLQ Gala

Limited preparations won't faze Mountain Creek High's senior boys when they tackle the AFLQ SEQ Invitational Gala Day, with the outfit instead "fresh and hungry" to perform.

The senior squad will hit the field for four games in the competition on Tuesday, eager to finish within the top four and progress into finals.

REPLAY: Mountain Creek junior girls in AFLQ Gala Day

Why 'shattered' Coolum had to pull pin on campaign

Their games against Palm Beach Currumbin SHS (9.30am), Park Ridge State High School (12.30pm) and Narangba Valley State High (1.30pm) will be livestreamed here.

While the outfit hasn't been able to train together regularly, Mountain Creek's AFL program manager Peter Bock wasn't too concerned that it would hamper their efforts.

Mountain Creek Sate High School’s Jed Ferguson. Picture: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

"Because we've been together for most of the journey through high school we're pretty confident we will still have that continuity and gel together," he said.

"So, we're not too fazed we haven't been able to get out too much with the senior boys because we sort of know what each other can bring when we play footy together.

"I'm even more confident because we're fresh and hungry."

Mountain Creek Sate High School’s Flynn Ferguson. Picture: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

He believed Mountain Creek could finish within the top three during the Gala Day.

"We've got some boys playing some really good football and we've got a really good group of Year 11 students that have come through," he said.

"We've got one boy who has been playing senior footy for Wilston Grange (outside of school) and a lot of the boys have stepped up to Colts for Maroochydore (Roos) this year."

The SEQ Invitational Gala Days' event is a competition for senior schoolboys and schoolgirls to compensate for the absence of the AFLQ's annual AFL Queensland Schools Cup which was unable to be staged this year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Mountain Creek Sate High School’s Jake Edgar, Mitchell Norlander, Flynn Ferguson and Jed Ferguson. Picture: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

Mountain Creek finished fourth in the state last year for the Schools Cup, and will tackle that event's grand finalists, Palm Beach and Helensvale, first up on Tuesday.

"It's a bit of a flip of a coin as to who is better out of Palm Beach and Helensvale but I know they're both very strong," Bock said.

"They're the benchmark we always test ourselves against and we're really excited to see how we've progressed (from last year) and how we stack up against them."