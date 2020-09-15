Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rugby League

LIVESTREAM: Schoolboy league grand finals

by Andrew Dawson
15th Sep 2020 5:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The Brisbane Broncos sponsored Old Boys Shield, Renouf Shield and Hancock Shield schoolboy rugby league grand finals will be livestreamed today on this website.

Marsden SHS will be in the Old Boys (year 7), Renouf Shield (year 8) and Hancock Shield (year 9) grand finals against Keebra Park SHS and PBC SHS.

Subscribe now to view all the livestreaming sporting events, while also unlocking access to the best News services around the country.

 

TODAY'S LIVESTREAM

1.30pm: Old Boys

Marsden SHS v Keebra Park SHS

2.45pm:

Renouf Marsden SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin SHS

4.00pm:

Hancock Marsden SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin SHS

 

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: Schoolboy league grand finals

brisbane broncos old boys shield hancock shield livestream renouf shield rugby league

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WINNER: CQ store sold unclaimed lotto ticket worth $621K

        Premium Content WINNER: CQ store sold unclaimed lotto ticket worth $621K

        News Lucky purchaser one of eight winners, each claiming more than $600k

        Health chief under police protection after death threats

        Premium Content Health chief under police protection after death threats

        News Police follow Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young “everywhere”

        Woman killed in tragedy on western CQ road

        Premium Content Woman killed in tragedy on western CQ road

        News One woman tragically died at the scene and another has been airlifted to...

        Queenslanders expect Labor to win but won't vote for them

        Premium Content Queenslanders expect Labor to win but won't vote for them

        Politics Latest polling shows Labor expeted to win election