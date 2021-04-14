Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Livestream: Hockey U15 Australian Championships day 5, schedule, fixture
Livestream: Hockey U15 Australian Championships day 5, schedule, fixture
Hockey

Livestream: U15 Australian Hockey Champs – Day 5

14th Apr 2021 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Hockey Australian U15s National Championships is approaching the point end of the tournament.

Livestream all the action from Day 5 - you can also rewatch all the games here once they've concluded.

 

U15 SCHEDULE FOR WEDNESDAY

 

8:20 AM, Boys, Pool C, SA v WAB

8:40 AM, Girls, Play-off 6, ACT v TAS

10:00 AM, Boys, Play Off 4, QLD M v NSWB

10:20 AM, Girls, Semi Final 1, QLDM v WAG

11:40 AM, Boys, Play Off 3, QLDG v ACT

12:00 PM, Boys, Semi Final 1, VIC v TAS

1:40 PM, Girls, Semi Final 2, NSW v VIC

3:00 PM, Boys, Pool C, VIC D v SA

3:20 PM, Boys, Semi Final 2, NSWS v WAG

 

MORE U15 ACTION:

 

REPLAY DAY 4 MATCHES HERE

REPLAY DAY 3 MATCHES HERE

REPLAY DAY 2 MATCHES HERE

REPLAY DAY 1 MATCHES HERE

 

2021 U15 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY GIRLS POOLS

 

Pool A: NSW Blue, Queensland Maroons, South Australia, Tasmania, Western Australia Black.

Pool B: ACT, NSW State, Northern Territory, Queensland Gold, Victoria Development, Western Australia Gold.

 

2021 U15 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY BOYS POOLS

 

Pool A: NSW Blue, Queensland Gold, South Australia, Victoria, Western Australia Gold.

Pool B: ACT, NSW state, Queensland Maroons, Tasmania, Victoria Development, Western Australia Black

 

 

Originally published as Livestream: U15 Australian Hockey Champs - Day 5

More Stories

hockey livestream sport u15 australian championships

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ business thrives with two new support workers

        Premium Content CQ business thrives with two new support workers

        News A Central Highlands based disability and aged care business is now servicing more communities across the region.

        Second Aussie case of blood clot linked to Astra jab

        Premium Content Second Aussie case of blood clot linked to Astra jab

        News A second case involving an Aussie recipient of the AstraZeneca jab

        Sunwater issues alert for users of Fairbairn Dam water

        Sunwater issues alert for users of Fairbairn Dam water

        News Alert affects anyone consuming, or using water from the Fairbairn Dam water supply.

        Replays: Watch action from day 2 of state cricket titles

        Premium Content Replays: Watch action from day 2 of state cricket titles

        Cricket Watch the Queensland under 16 cricket boys finals