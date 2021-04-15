Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Who will win? WATCH THE ACTION
Who will win? WATCH THE ACTION
Hockey

Livestream: U15 Australian Hockey Champs – final day

15th Apr 2021 6:06 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Hockey Australia U15s National Championships have reached their final day.

Livestream all the action to see which teams will take home gold, silver or bronze - you can also rewatch all the games here once they've concluded.

 

U15 FINAL DAY SCHEDULE

 

8:20 AM, Boys, Play-Off for 5/6, ACT v QLDM

8:40 AM, Girls, Bronze Medal Match, QLDM v VIC

10:00 AM, Girls, Play-Off for 5/6, WAB v QLDG

10:30 AM, Boys, Gold Medal Match, TAS v NSWS

11:40 AM, Boys, Bronze Medal Match, VIC v WAG

12:10 PM, Girls, Gold Medal Match, WAG v NSWS

 

MORE U15 ACTION:

 

REPLAY DAY 5 MATCHES HERE

REPLAY DAY 4 MATCHES HERE

REPLAY DAY 3 MATCHES HERE

REPLAY DAY 2 MATCHES HERE

REPLAY DAY 1 MATCHES HERE

 

2021 U15 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY GIRLS POOLS

 

Pool A: NSW Blue, Queensland Maroons, South Australia, Tasmania, Western Australia Black.

Pool B: ACT, NSW State, Northern Territory, Queensland Gold, Victoria Development, Western Australia Gold.

 

2021 U15 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY BOYS POOLS

 

Pool A: NSW Blue, Queensland Gold, South Australia, Victoria, Western Australia Gold.

Pool B: ACT, NSW state, Queensland Maroons, Tasmania, Victoria Development, Western Australia Black

 

Originally published as Livestream: U15 Australian Hockey Champs - final day

More Stories

Show More
hockey livestream sport u15 australian hockey championships

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Minister responds to call for Grosvenor bosses to be sacked

        Premium Content Minister responds to call for Grosvenor bosses to be sacked

        Politics The petition stated safety culture at the mine had not been addressed since last year’s blast and workers feared a repeat incident.

        Automation key to Mackay resource centre’s expansion plans

        Premium Content Automation key to Mackay resource centre’s expansion plans

        Business The jobs of the future for Mackay Isaac and Whitsunday will be the focus of stages...

        Tim Pullen's killer loses Australian visa battle

        Premium Content Tim Pullen's killer loses Australian visa battle

        Crime Zane Tray Lincoln tried to fight his visa cancellation

        LETTERS: Taking a stand against dangerous driving

        Premium Content LETTERS: Taking a stand against dangerous driving

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.