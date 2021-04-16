WATCH LIVE: U18 Australian Hockey Gold Medal Games

Two gold medals are on the line on day 7 of the U18s men’s and women’s Hockey Championships.

It's the final day of the U18s boy's and girl's Hockey Championships in Launceston, which means medals are on the line.

In the boy's competition NSWS will take on WA in the gold medal match while VIC plays QLD for bronze.

Meanwhile in the girl's tournament, QLD take on VIC for gold while NT play WA for bronze.

SCHEDULE

UNDER 18 BOYS

Bronze medal 9am - Queensland v Victoria

Gold medal 10am - WA v NSWS

UNDER 18 GIRLS

Bronze medal 11.15am - NT v WA

Gold medal 12.15pm - Queensland v Victoria

