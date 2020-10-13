Menu
Livestream: Watch Thuringowa candidates debate

13th Oct 2020 11:25 AM

 

Incumbent Thuringowa Labor MP Aaron Harper will take on five political candidates in a hard hitting debate moderated by Sky News host Peter Gleeson.

Mr Harper will take on LNP candidate Natalie Marr, One Nation's Jeni Alexander, The Greens' Heidi Hardisty, Katter's Australian Party's Julianne Wood and Clive Palmer's United Australia Party's Michael (Blu) Turner.

Battle for Thuringowa: (From left) KAP Julieanne Wood, Labor Aaron Harper, LNP Natalie Marr.
Mr Gleeson, a former editor of the Townsville Bulletin, will moderate the debate which will include questions submitted by readers.

The debate will cover a wide range of issues relevant to Thuringowa, including crime, jobs and the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Harper came into power after the 2015 state election and again won the seat in 2017.

One Nation candidate for Thuringowa Jeni Alexander. Picture: Shae Beplate.
Heidi Hardisty is the Greens candidate for Thuringowa. Picture: Evan Morgan
Candidates got a to make a one minute opening pitch followed by the questions.

They also made a 30 second final pitch.

The debate was held in conjunction with The Courier-Mail, which is hosting a number of similar events in the lead up to polling day.

The debate will be livestreamed at 12pm today.

 

Clive Palmer's United Australia Party Thuringowa candidate Michael Turner. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Originally published as Livestream: Watch Thuringowa candidates debate

