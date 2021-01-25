Menu
Kelsey Wakefield of the Gold Coast in action last year. Picture: Richard Walker
Water Sports

Livestream water polo grand finals today

by Andrew Dawson
24th Jan 2021 8:30 AM
Grand final action from the Queensland Water Polo state titles will be livestreamed right here from noon today.

The nine under 14s, under 18s, open match deciders will be played following four days of preliminary rounds on the Gold Coast.

 

HIGH PRAISE FOR MATILDA MOORE

PLAYERS TO WATCH

GRAND FINAL REPLAYS, UNDER 12s, UNDER 16s

 

To watch replays of any of our livestream action, look for the story that is hosting the streams on the the day, late in the day. When the headline changes from WATCH LIVE to WATCH THE REPLAYS, all replays have been attached.

Or find the livestream hub at: https://www.couriermail.com.au/sport/local-sport/live-streams

You can find all the livestream action and replays on this site right here

The livestream grand final schedule is:

January 25

Under 14 Boys Maroon: 12:00

Under 14 Girls Maroon: 12:50

Under 18 Girls White: 13:40

Under 18 Boys: 14:40

Under 18 Girls Maroon: 15:40

Under 14 Boys White: 16:40

Under 14 Girls White: 17:30

Open Boys: 18:20

Open Girls: 19:20

