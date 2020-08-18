Livestreams: 30 games you can watch this week
Three secondary schools have the chance to steal the headlines from this week's round of Queensland sport livestreams, which will appear on this website from tonight.
The finals of the SEQ Schools Premier League football competition will take centre stage on Thursday this week with Cavendish Road State High (Holland Park), Kelvin Grove State College and Chancellor College (Sunshine Coast) having the chance to show true dominance in the round-ball code.
Cav Road has teams in three of the four finals (junior boys, junior girls and senior girls), while Kelvin Grove and Chancellor have 2 each. Kelvin Grove are in both junior girls and boys finals, while Chancellor feature in the showpiece senior boys and girls finals.
The four finals are among nearly 30 matches of sport that will stream this week, including the tightening race to the playoffs in rugby league's premier schoolboy competitions, The Langer Trophy (SEQ) and Payne Cup (NQ).
See this week's full schedule below.
Water polo
Men's Brisbane Polo 5s
Tuesday, 6-8pm: Thickies in Dickies (white) v River City (blue), Gold Coast Blue (white) v Tritons 1 (blue), Mudhens (white) v UQ Sea Cucumbers (blue), The Gungans (white) v Washups (blue).
Rugby league
Cowboys Challenge and Payne Cup
Tuesday: Kirwan SHS v St Brendan's College (Payne Cup 11am, Cowboys Challenge 12.30pm).
Wednesday: Ignatius Park College v St Pat's Mackay (Cowboys Challenge 10.30, Payne Cup 11.30), Mackay State High v The Cathedral College (Cowboys Challenge 12.45, Payne Cup 1.45pm).
Walters Cup and Langer Trophy
Wednesday: Marsden High v Ipswich Boys High (Walters Cup 3pm, Langer Trophy 4pm), Keebra Park v PBC (Walters Cup 4pm, Langer Trophy 5pm), Wavell v St Mary's (Walters Cup 4pm, Langer Trophy 5pm.
Titans Cup
Thursday (recorded Wednesday, only available on replay about 1pm Thurs): Mable Park v Marsden, Open Girls and Opens Boys North.
Soccer
Schools Premier League finals
Thursday: Junior Girls final, Cavendish Rd v Kelvin Grove, 9am; Junior Boys final, Cavendish Rd v Kelvin Grove, 10.45am; Senior Girls final, Cavendish Rd vs Chancellor College 12.30pm; Senior Boys final, Chancellor College vs PBC, 2.30pm.
Basketball
Queensland State League
Saturday: South West Metro Pirates v Ipswich Force, women then men, 6pm and 8pm.
