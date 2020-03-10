Menu
LNP Barron River candidate Linda Cooper sits on the panel of the Cairns Community Crime Forum with LNP shadow police minister Trevor Watts, Cairns LNP candidate Sam Marino and Crime and Justice Action Group spokesman Aaron McLeod. Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS
LNP Barron River candidate Linda Cooper sits on the panel of the Cairns Community Crime Forum with LNP shadow police minister Trevor Watts, Cairns LNP candidate Sam Marino and Crime and Justice Action Group spokesman Aaron McLeod. Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS
Crime

Retiree chases three youths from bedroom in dead of night

10th Mar 2020 8:44 AM
A RETIREE who chased three youths from her bedroom in the middle of the night and a woman who is trying to take out a protection order against a teen who has broken into her home three times were among a series of horror stories shared during a Cairns crime forum.

A number of victims used the LNP-organised forum at Cazalys on Monday night to voice the terrifying effects of the juvenile crime wave sweeping the city.

A 64-year-old Bentley Park woman spoke of finding three youths walking into her bedroom recently before she chased them out of the house and down a footpath.

She said she now lived in fear, locking herself inside before sunset and needed someone to drive her to the forum.

"The legislation must change. We cannot keep letting these thugs out on bail, on remand, we must put them away," she told the 300-strong crowd.

 

A large crowd gathered at the Cairns Community Crime Forum held at Cazalys on Monday night. Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS
A large crowd gathered at the Cairns Community Crime Forum held at Cazalys on Monday night. Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS

 

Another woman, also aged in her 60s, said she was currently living in fear knowing the teen who had broken into her home three times was due to be released next week.

She said she was going to court today (tues) to try and get a protection order put in place.

A third woman, a single mum and business owner who lived in Enmore St at Manoora, said she has had three cars stolen within five months, including two within a weekend.

She said she moved to Cairns from the UK 14 years ago and seen crime in the city escalate to an unbearable level.

"I'm really disturbed about the place that I moved to that was paradise," she said.

"I don't want to live here any more."

The crowd was asked during the forum to stand if they had been directly impacted by crime with about half getting to their feet.

cairns crime crime forum editors picks nq youth crime

