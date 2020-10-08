’Living in pain’: Demands made as 28,000 CQ residents suffer

DOCTORS are demanding the next State Government spend $26 million to improve pain management services, saying more than two-thirds of people suffering chronic pain in Central Queensland are unable to access proper care in the public system.

Australian Medical Association Queensland president Dr Chris Perry said despite there being more than 28,000 people with chronic pain in the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service area, a little more than 70 per cent of appointments for those people were not provided due to a lack of services.

“There is an urgent need to create new services and expand existing ones to meet the increasing need for pain management services,” Dr Perry said.

“Chronic pain is the most common and disabling condition in Queensland, costing the state economy about $27 billion a year.

“It’s time for political parties to reveal how they will fix this problem.”

Dr Perry said AMA Queensland also wanted a review into how the management of pain was taught to doctors, nurses, and allied health practitioners.

AMA Queensland vice president Dr Bav Manoharan said the organisation would like all political parties running in the October 31 election to respond to its 11-Point Action Plan.

“We have called for $641m to improve the health care system for doctors, patients and the community at large,” he said.

“The challenge is now for those political parties seeking to become the next State Government

in Queensland to reveal their vision for the future of health care.”

The AMA Queensland election priorities also include:

– $4.2 million to improve the health of First Nations Queenslanders

– $7.57 million to improve maternity services in regional areas

– $277.4 million for better palliative care

– $3 million to reduce alcohol-related violence

– $1.67 million for doctors’ mental health

“By adopting our priorities for patients, the community and doctors, the next state

government could save billions of dollars and build a sustainable system that supports all Queenslanders to be among the healthiest people in the world,” Dr Manoharan said.