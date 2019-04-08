Liz’s humiliation ‘disgraceful TV’

Married At First Sight bride Liz Sobinoff has been left humiliated at the show's reunion ceremony after footage of her "husband" Sam Ball making hurtful and disparaging remarks about her were aired to the group.

Liz, who left the show early on following Sam's "affair" with Ines Basic, attended the reunion ceremony solo after her "ex-husband" decided to skip the event.

Sitting on the couch alone, Liz swore and gasped as she heard for the first time Sam slam her weight and claim she had been making unwanted sexual advances towards him.

Liz learnt Sam had been making comments about her weight on their wedding day.

Liz fumed as she saw Sam’s comments.

"I've never really dated girls as big as Elizabeth in the past, to be honest," he had told producers shortly after meeting Liz at the altar.

"Maybe I'll get her running in the mornings with me. Maybe drag her outta bed with me. I don't know. She'll be right. We'll get her going. She'll be fine."

Later, Liz saw how on a boys' night out Sam claimed she had tried to seduce him by sticking her thumb in his mouth.

"Elizabeth is making moves, it's like piranhas attacking my face. And I'm not into it. So I reach the hand up, I sorta go to push her away. So she grabs the hand and she just goes like," Sam said, miming Liz forcing his thumb in her mouth as the other male contestants laughed.

"She's just loving it. I was not turned on at all."

A furious Liz said she felt ‘belittled’ by Sam’s comments.

But Mike argued she had deserved some of the things he had said about her.

After the footage finished, a furious Liz exploded at the experts, labelling Sam's comments behind her back "despicable" and accused him of trying to "belittle" her.

"What the hell is that? You just met me on the wedding right, OK. You judge me by my appearance, that I'm a larger girl, I'm a heavy girl, OK," she fumed.

"So what is he setting the tone for all women out there - you're not worthy enough if you're not what? A size six, or below?

"You're not worthy enough, you don't deserve the time of day, you don't deserve any of that. I am just appalled that he would just make it so free to comment on a woman's weight, that to me is absolutely despicable and disgusting … he's just going around saying she's a fatty who wants to bang me."

But not everyone agreed with Liz, with Mike Gunner jumping in to defend Sam's behaviour.

Ines defended Liz over Sam...

"Hang on a second, he shouldn't have said those things about your body, that's unfair," Mike interrupted.

"But put it this way I've seen the way you treat me, so I've seen how you behave. I can only imagine you drove him away with that behaviour, that's the truth of it."

But Ines took issue with Mike's comments, telling the group she felt just as blindsided as Liz did.

"But did you have a relationship with Sam? Did you spend time alone with him in a room? Do you know him like she would know him, seen sides of him, or like I have?" she snapped at Mike.

After footage of her affair with Sam was played, Ines apologised to both Liz and her "husband" Bronson Norrish and admitted she felt played by Sam.

"I chose to see the best in him but like Liz said he says one thing and does another," a tearful Ines said.

"It's sad because, you know, some of the things he promised me were huge, and it just sucks because, if you tell a girl that you want to be with her, let's live together, and then you just ghost her, there's gonna be a lot of repressed emotions there."

Viewers were firmly on Liz's side after the footage of Sam's comments aired, with some even going so far as to blame Channel 9 for airing some of his harsher comments.

Uh oh, I actually feel sorry for Liz!

One has to feel sorry for Elizabeth here. This is disgraceful TV by channel 9.

