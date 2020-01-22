Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
QLD_CM_NEWS_WEATHER
QLD_CM_NEWS_WEATHER
Business

LNP pitches solution to milk tender row

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
22nd Jan 2020 4:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE State Opposition is pushing for the Government to review its decision to award a dairy contract to international companies, insisting a Sunshine Coast business could provide a portion of the products required.

Lactalis Australia and Lion Dairy were awarded a contract to supply products to all hospitals across Metro North.

But Maleny Dairies, which also put in a tender, issued a scathing statement last week claiming its farmers needed the contract.

The LNP will today launch a parliamentary petition, with Member for Glass House Andrew Powell stating it was important the petition gets debated in the House because Queenslanders were outraged by the decision.

Dairy cows at Maleny Dairies
Dairy cows at Maleny Dairies

Maleny Dairies general manager Peter Falcongreen said the company could fulfil 80 per cent of the tender "without any dramas whatsoever".

Lactalis, which is French-owned, said it was the largest buyer of milk from Queensland farms, and purchased more than 150 million litres of milk from 150 Queensland dairy farmers each year.

"We also employ 700 people in our Queensland factories and our head office, which has been based in Queensland since the 1960s," it said.

Health Minister Steven Miles said Pauls, which Lactalis owned, would buy milk from family-owned dairies in the Darling Downs, Lockyer Valley, Wide Bay, South Burnett, central Queensland and Atherton Tableland.

"This is all a bit embarrassing for (Opposition Leader) Deb Frecklington," he said.

"She should have remembered the contract to supply dairy across Metro North was awarded to Pauls in 2014 under the LNP government when she was (then premier) Campbell Newman's assistant treasurer."

More Stories

Show More
contract international company lnp maleny dairies milk tender

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Up to 50mm rain forecast for parts of CQ

        premium_icon Up to 50mm rain forecast for parts of CQ

        Weather Rain could start to fall across the district as early as this afternoon

        Week-long Stop Adani protest planned for ‘frontline’

        premium_icon Week-long Stop Adani protest planned for ‘frontline’

        News The protests will ramp up from Australia Day onwards

        The foundation making equality for people with disabilities

        premium_icon The foundation making equality for people with disabilities

        News Gavin Perry and Michael Segwick aim to reduce disability stigma

        Firefighter Jesse Bird embodies the Aussie spirit

        premium_icon Firefighter Jesse Bird embodies the Aussie spirit

        News Jesse Bird stars in a National Australia Day Council advertisement.