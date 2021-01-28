LNP: Questions will be asked on bail laws

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has refused to answer questions around whether her Government's youth bail laws are working following the tragic deaths of Kate Leadbetter and Matty Field.

Opposition Leader David Crisafulli has promised he will be "asking questions" following revelations the driver charged with their deaths was out on bail for driving offences.

But Ms Palaszczuk said she would not be "commenting on facts that I'm not privy to" as she described the pregnant couple's death as "an absolute tragedy".

"I really feel for their families and I express our deep condolences," she said.

Asked if she had confidence that the Government's bail laws were working given the 17-year-old's background, Ms Palaszczuk said: "There will be a full police investigation."

Opposition Leader David Crisafulli

"I'm not going to be commenting on facts that I'm not privy to," she said.

"I will leave that to the police to do so.

She said the Government had toughened up its bail offending laws and they were very strict.

The Government was last year forced to amend the Youth Justice Act to make it clear that a young person who was a danger to the community must be denied bail.

It followed amendments a year earlier that specified there was an "explicit presumption in favour of release" when considering bail.

Opposition Leader David Crisafulli promised that the LNP would be asking questions.

"But today is not a day for that," he said.

"I make the promise to everyone that this is not going to be something that we intend to walk away from.

"When these tragedies strike, they don't just rip a family apart - they rip a community apart, and we will be asking questions on behalf of Queensland in the days, weeks and months ahead."

Victims Matty Field and Kate Leadbetter (Facebook image)

