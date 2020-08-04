‘LNP wanted border open 64 times’: Minister’s stinging reply

Health Minister Steven Miles has rubbished Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington's calls for increased border measures.

Ms Frecklington has called for mandatory maximum penalties for Queenslanders who lie about being in COVID hot spots.

And she wants everyone to have to prove they haven't been to a hotspot when entering the state, in a dramatic change to current border processes.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington says the Labor government’s honour system at the border was “clearly not working”. Picture: Tara Croser



Mr Miles said: "If it was up to the Opposition Leader the border would have been open to everyone from July 1.

"That's 35 days of unrestricted access to Queensland from people who have been in hotspots in Victoria and New South Wales.

"In that time there have been more than 10,000 new cases in Victoria and more than 600 new cases in New South Wales."

He said the Government had listened to the health advice while the LNP had "called for borders to be opened 64 times".

Ms Frecklington's call follows news on Tuesday that another three people were living in the Logan community after travelling across the Coolangatta border following a trip to Victoria.

The fact the trio had been to Victoria wasn't known until one went for a COVID-19 test.

Authorities are now awaiting testing to see if any have the virus.

"The Palaszczuk Labor government's honour system at the border is clearly not working," Ms Frecklington said.

"We need to keep Queenslanders safe to protect lives and livelihoods.

"A third person has now allegedly entered the state with coronavirus through Labor's border controls.

"The LNP is calling for mandatory maximum penalties for those who break the rules.

"There should be mandatory testing before anyone leaves quarantine and no exemptions from hotel quarantine requirements, including celebrities.

"We believe a reverse onus of proof should now be put on people entering Queensland where they must prove they have not been to a hotspot."

She said "lax border controls" were risking the lives and livelihoods of Queenslanders.