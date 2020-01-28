Menu
Politics

LNP’s shock pick to replace Jann Stuckey

by ANDREW POTTS
28th Jan 2020 3:40 PM
A POLITICAL neophyte has been unexpectedly named as the LNP's candidate in the must-win Currumbin by-election in a move which has left senior party members furious.

Lawyer Laura Gerber has been selected by the LNP state executive to contest the poll to replace long-serving MP Jann Stuckey.

Ms Gerber will be introduced to party members tonight at a meeting to be held at Currumbin RSL.

Laura Gerber. Picture: Regina King.
Ms Gerber, a lawyer, has more than 10 years of litigation experience and since July 2015 has served as principal legal officer for the Office of the Health Ombudsmen.

But both rank-and-file members and senior party figures have been left furious by the "captain's call" which was not put to the local branch.

"This is what Labor does, this isn't how it is meant to be for us," one party figure told the Bulletin this afternoon.

"Frankly we deserve to lose the by-election if this is how we are going to play things."

Labor candidate for Currumbin, Kaylee Campradt. Picture: Glenn Hampson.
Ms Gerber will be introduced to party members by Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington tonight at what was supposed to be a closely-guarded meeting.

Ms Stuckey last week announced she would resign from Parliament on February 1, triggering a by-election after 16 years as the area's MP.

Labor have pre-selected Kaylee Campradt.

No date has been set for the by-election because Ms Stuckey is yet to resign from Parliament but it is expected to be held on March 28 to coincide with the local government election.

