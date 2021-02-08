Loaded gun, silencer seized in major Coast arrest

Caloundra CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Eaton said members of public tipped off police to make the arrest.

Caloundra CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Eaton said members of public tipped off police to make the arrest.

A young woman allegedly possessing a 22-calibre loaded firearm, a silencer and more than $100,000 has been arrested on the Sunshine Coast.

Detectives from the Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch arrested the woman at a "quiet, residential" street in Mooloolaba about 1pm on Saturday.

Caloundra CIB officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Chris Eaton said a member of the public had tipped off authorities.

Sen-Sgt said the woman was allegedly found with a loaded firearm, a silencer and $116,000 in $50 and $100 notes in her bag.

He alleged there was also a small quantity of methamphetamine and GHB.

"It's a huge concern, the loaded firearm is a very serious offence which carries a mandatory 12 months imprisonment," Detective Sen-Sgt Eaton said.

"Any person carrying a loaded firearm and a silencer is a huge concern."

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Eaton.

Sen-Sgt Eaton said the woman was known to police and had links to the Sunshine Coast.

The woman, 28, was charged with 10 offences including drug possession, possession of tainted property and possessing a loaded firearm.

She is due to appear at the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday.

The arrest is the latest breakthrough in several major drug-related incidents on the Sunshine Coast in the past weeks.

On Saturday, January 9, detectives in Noosa seized more than 400g of methamphetamine in a street value of more than $300,000 in a car outside a hotel.

Thang Huy Nguyen, 34, was arrested on six charges and was denied bail at the Maroochydore Magistrates Court after his video link appearance.

Another man was charged with drug trafficking after police allegedly found MDMA hidden inside garden beds and nearly $200,000 in cash during property raids on January 24.

Jeremy Scott Campbell did not apply for bail when his 21 charges were mentioned in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on January 25.