Local club celebrates 20 years

IN THE BEGINNING: Some of the first riders to form the Emerald Polocrosse Club 1998, Casey O'Sullivan, Danica O'Sullivan, Paul O'Sullivan, Elly O'Sullivan, Alan Grant, Ray Corkill, Ariana Corkill and Stephen Grant. Contributed

Polocrosse: Emerald Polocrosse Club will celebrate 20 years of operation with a weekend of action for the whole family.

It will be a milestone event for the club that is now settled in the middle of Pioneer Race Track in a combined development proposal with the Central Highlands Regional Council and Emerald Touch Association.

Coaching director Ariana Corkill said the sport was family orientated and welcomed participants of all ages.

"It's not a very common sport but you have kids from five years old to grandparents who are 60,” she said.

"It is very family orientated and a good sport for all ages. There are five people in my family and we all play and love it.”

Over the past two decades, the club has gone through the routine of erecting marquees, lights, food and bar areas every year to host their annual carnival.

However, with the help of a grant to complete the works, the Emerald Polocrosse Club now has its own clubhouse, and the upcoming event will double as its grand opening.

The new Emerald Polocrosse Clubhouse in November 2017. Contributed

According to the committee, many years of hard work has produced some of the best polocrosse fields around.

Held in conjunction with visiting polocrosse teams and spectators from across Queensland, the Emerald Polocrosse Club is sending out an invitation to all members past and present to help celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Open to the public, the 2018 Polocrosse Carnival will be held over June 9-10.

Ms Corkill said it would be good to get past and present players together to see the changes and improvements that have been made since the club was formed.

"It has taken us a while to get a clubhouse because it's a bit of a process, but we got it just in time to celebrate 20 years,” she said.

The free event will host a bar, canteen, live music and a jumping castle, as well as live action featuring 30 teams from around Queensland.

"The finals are held from lunchtime on Sunday, and they are always very exciting,” Ms Corkill said.

Join the 20-year celebrations and don't miss out on the live and free action as some of the best teams in the state do battle in Emerald.