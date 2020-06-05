Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mackay Regional Council Mayor Greg Williamson. Picture: Zizi Averill
Mackay Regional Council Mayor Greg Williamson. Picture: Zizi Averill
Council News

Local councils receive $11m for job-creating projects

Melanie Whiting
5th Jun 2020 9:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE local councils will receive a share of more than $11 million from the State Government’s COVID Works for Queensland program.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said $150 million of the $200 million funding bucket had been allocated to regional councils.

The money will be used to deliver projects with long-term economic benefits, including thousands of jobs.

More stories:

Aviation access critical to Mackay’s recovery

Mackay, meet your new councillors for next four years

Council’s $90.5m development plan to beat coronavirus

Mackay Regional Council has received $6.93 million, Isaac Regional Council was given $1.39 million and Whitsunday Regional Council received $2.72 million.

The money can be spent on shovel-ready local government projects such as libraries, bikeways and footpaths, caravan parks, sport and recreation facilities.

Mackay Regional Council is yet to decide what projects the funding will be spent on.

It is understood a decision will likely be made at the June 10 council meeting.

Regional Development Minister Glenn Butcher said the regional and remote Works for Queensland program had been incredibly successful.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

“It has delivered more than 19,000 jobs and counting, and this new funding will give every council a further boost to deliver job-creating infrastructure and maintenance projects,” he said.

coronavirus jobs mackay council news mackay jobs qldpol works for queensland funding
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Libraries flick digital switch as Wi-Fi service sparked

        premium_icon Libraries flick digital switch as Wi-Fi service sparked

        Council News Swap your books for bars, as Isaac Regional Council rolls out free Wi-Fi in its libraries

        Cane train safety song delivers seasonal warning

        premium_icon Cane train safety song delivers seasonal warning

        News Fun song with a serious message launched by Wilmar Sugar ahead of 2020 crushing...

        Resources exploration grants attract record bids

        premium_icon Resources exploration grants attract record bids

        Business ‘Explorers were looking for stimulus to get through COVID-19’.

        Inside story of one woman’s drive to crush COVID-19 crisis

        premium_icon Inside story of one woman’s drive to crush COVID-19 crisis

        News Doctor has fought 15 years to keep Queenslanders healthy