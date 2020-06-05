Local councils receive $11m for job-creating projects

THREE local councils will receive a share of more than $11 million from the State Government’s COVID Works for Queensland program.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said $150 million of the $200 million funding bucket had been allocated to regional councils.

The money will be used to deliver projects with long-term economic benefits, including thousands of jobs.

Mackay Regional Council has received $6.93 million, Isaac Regional Council was given $1.39 million and Whitsunday Regional Council received $2.72 million.

The money can be spent on shovel-ready local government projects such as libraries, bikeways and footpaths, caravan parks, sport and recreation facilities.

Mackay Regional Council is yet to decide what projects the funding will be spent on.

It is understood a decision will likely be made at the June 10 council meeting.

Regional Development Minister Glenn Butcher said the regional and remote Works for Queensland program had been incredibly successful.

“It has delivered more than 19,000 jobs and counting, and this new funding will give every council a further boost to deliver job-creating infrastructure and maintenance projects,” he said.