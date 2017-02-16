36°
Local expertise pivotal to post-mining land rehabilitation

Jessica Dorey
15th Feb 2017

LOCAL opinions will help to shape rehabilitation of mining land at the first of three workshops in Blackwater next week.

Researchers at CQ University and the University of Queensland will run the workshop to explore the steps and criteria that should be taken to successfully return mining land back to agriculture or grazing.

With 1% of Bowen Basin land directly affected by mining activities and with some mines coming to the the end of their operating life the research project will allow for the successful transfer of land back into what is primarily expected to be beef cattle grazing.

The Queensland Government regulates mine closure specifying land has to be safe for humans and animals, stable, non-polluting and able to sustain a beneficial sequential land use that is acceptable for grazing or conservation.

CQ University Professor John Rolfe said the research project will give ownership back to locals in the area.

"Regulation will only go so far to identify the standards for successful rehabilitation,” he said.

"Local opinion will help to design how post-mining lands can be configured to be suitable for grazing and what is necessary for post-mining lands to be sustainable.”

The first workshop will be held at Blackwater International Coal Centre on February 23. Those interested in attending the workshops are invited to contact Professor John Rolfe on 0427 130 811.

Topics:  agriculture cq university grazing land rehabilitation

Workshop to seek local knowledge for land rehabilitation.

