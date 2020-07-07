Local family comes out on top after $8 million bidding war

GOING GONE: The Dunkary in Condamine sold for 8 million. Pic: Nutrien Harcourts

WHEN the auction hammer came down for the Dunkery property at $8 million, Chinchilla graziers Kevin and Judy Brennan expanded their adjoining property by 7276 acres.

It was a fierce bidding war for the Condamine property, Nutrien Harcourts sales Manager Darryl Langton said there were three registered bidders involved in the 5-10 minute auction.

"There was the local Chinchilla family, one family based out of Roma, and one family based in Longreach in Western Queensland," Mr Langton said.

"It was a very competitive auction bidding process, with two bidders competing for the property.

"There were 17 bids for the property, bidding opened at $6.5 million and rose in $100,000 increments to $7.5 million, and then in $50,000 increments before it was sold to the buyer under the hammer at action for $8 million."

Brennan Mayne Agribusiness, consultant Brad Castle, who is the Brennan's agribusiness consultant, said the property was of upmost quality, which had been carefully and thoughtfully developed into a highly productive, and efficient operation.

"The solid season over Dunkery and its location adjoining existing Brennan holdings were added attractions for the Brennan family," Mr Castle said.

"Dunkery was very well presented and is an absolute credit to the vendors."

The Brennan family now owns about 4000ha with their new property adjoining their Kooringa land, and will be using their newly acquired space for their large, high-performance Wagyu breeding operation.

Since 1989, The versatile property had been owned by Maurice and Janice Thomson who used the property to run various operations including meat and wool sheep, pasture seed production and cattle.

Mr Langton said the property and Thomson's were well known in the agriculture industry for their quality of seed; bambatsi, buffel, premier digit and Gatton panic pastures.

"Morris and Janice are moving on to the retirement faze of their lifestyle," he said.

"So we are also having a very large clearing sale that we are going to do live online on AuctionsPlus, which will be finalising on the 23rd of July."

The property located 25km south of Condamine has; a four bedroom homestead, three bedroom cottage, sheering shed and quarters, sheep yards, cattle yards, silos, five dams, a fully operational brigalow, and belah scrub soils with some melonhole country running into Undulla Creek.

The $8-million-dollar property sold on June 11, with the sale price averaging about $1,100 per acre.