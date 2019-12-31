Menu
FIRE BAN: A total fire ban is in place across the Central Region.
Local fire ban amended for Central Region residents

Contributed
31st Dec 2019 9:00 AM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) has extended a local fire ban for Whitsunday, Isaac, Central Highlands, Woorabinda, Banana, Gladstone, Livingstone and Rockhampton Local Government Areas.

The local fire ban will remain in place until 2359 hrs on Friday 3 January 2020.

Heightened fire conditions are perfect for bushfires to ignite and spread quickly.

Under a local fire ban all open fires are prohibited and all Permits to Light Fire which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled.

Power tools may be used during a local fire ban however QFES encourages people to use these with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire which may start.

This may include having a person available to watch out for any ignitions that occur.

Information on fire bans and the exemptions that can apply can be found on the RFS website, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

banana shire central region fires
