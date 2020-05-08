Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Morning Glory cloud formation in Queensland Photo: Tourism and Events Queensland.
Morning Glory cloud formation in Queensland Photo: Tourism and Events Queensland.
Travel

Local holidays to help Australian tourism recovery

Mel Frykberg
8th May 2020 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CQUniversity tourism expert says Australia’s tourism recovery after COVID-19 will rely on locals exploring their own backyard.

And the Townsville-based researcher called on Aussies to start thinking of local attractions to put on a travel ‘bucket list’, as she shared her expertise via new podcast CQUniversity Commentary.

As Australia’s $122 billion tourism industry looks towards an easing of travel bans within in the coming months, Dr Konovalov predicts a gradual approach, with people initially restricted to their own region.

covid 19 cquniversity domestic travel tourism
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aged care to receive federal funds for staff and equipment

        premium_icon Aged care to receive federal funds for staff and equipment

        News The payment to Commonwealth-funded residential aged care providers will be linked to the number of residents being cared for at each location.

        When, how cafes and restaurants will open

        premium_icon When, how cafes and restaurants will open

        Business Restaurants and cafes are expected to open within weeks

        CRITICAL: Four Grosvenor miners fight for their lives

        premium_icon CRITICAL: Four Grosvenor miners fight for their lives

        News Isaac mayor: Continual accidents in the industry is concerning

        VOTE NOW: Best boss in the Central Highlands

        VOTE NOW: Best boss in the Central Highlands

        News The top six bosses in the region have been short-listed by our readers.