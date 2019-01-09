Local kids take over Tamworth

THREE up-and-coming singers will have the opportunity of a lifetime this month, when they head off to the Tamworth Country Music Festival with local singer, Anna Farquhar.

Ms Farquhar is well known as a performer throughout the Central Highlands and runs her own music studio.

Two of her local students, Greer Webley and Mitch Rolfe, will busk and perform alongside her at the festival.

A third student, Olivia Fabish, who has recently relocated to Brisbane, will join them.

Ms Farquhar said there was only so much she could teach her students in lessons.

"As a performer, I want to bring the next generation of musicians along the road with me and give them real life opportunities,” she said.

Ms Farquhar said she got emotional watching her students perform and "doing their thing”.

"They all work so hard to achieve their personal goals,” she said.

"I try not to embarrass them too much but sometimes I do shed a tear or two when they've finished a performance.

"They are so talented and it's such a wonderful feeling to be able to provide them with these opportunities.”

The talented singer- songwriter said the festival was an amazing experience for her students.

"I took Mitch and Greer and another one of my students, Maddie, last year to have a look and they loved it,” Ms Farqhuar said.

"I definitely wanted to bring them back because Mitch especially is very into the country music scene.

"It's a really great experience for them because there's not too much happening for them here in Emerald and the Central Highlands.

"I love giving them the opportunity to be able to do things like the Country Music Festival and experience things like that.”

Ms Farquhar said she and her students would busk almost every day on Peel St, an area which forms part of the festival's official venues.

"So that's the main street (in Tamworth) and each side of the street is just lined with buskers,” she said.

"There's about 300 buskers this year we've been told, so it's a great time, areally, really amazing experience.”

This is Ms Farquhar's fourth year attending the festival and her third year performing.

"It's an amazing experience, being able to be constantly surrounded by music,” she said.

"I really love being able to catch up with other musicians I've met and meet new people and make connections.”

Ms Farquhar, Greer and Mitch are performing an intimate gig, "A night with... Anna Farqhuar” at Emerald Little Theatre on Saturday night night in the lead-up to the festival.

For more information about the gig, check out out page 13 of this week's paper.