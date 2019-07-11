Menu
Login
EARLY SUCCESS: Capricornia representatives Ethan Stevens and Cartaar Westerberg with team coaches Mark Francey, Tom Murry and Bobby Peters.
EARLY SUCCESS: Capricornia representatives Ethan Stevens and Cartaar Westerberg with team coaches Mark Francey, Tom Murry and Bobby Peters. Contributed
Sport

Local master class at state competition

Aaron Goodwin
by
11th Jul 2019 1:56 PM

ETHAN Stevens and Cartaar Westerberg from the Central Highlands were a part of the U12 Capricornia rugby league side that finished fourth at the recent State Titles.

Both Ethan and Cartaar received trophies and medals for their playing performances and Ethan secured a position in the Queensland White team.

As a team unit, the coaching staff were pleased with how both players performed.

"Considering out of the top four teams, our players on average were probably giving away 20kg to the other team,” Mr Francey said. "It was a really gutsy performance.

"The boys showed a lot of heart, character and defended their butts off in the last couple of games.”

Next year the boys will go back to their club footy pathways.

"Ethan will go to the Mackay Cutters and Cartaar will go to the Capras pathway,” Mr Francey said.

"Realistically it's an effort thing for the boys.

"The key for them going forward is to not rest on their achievements this year,” he said.

"It's about continuing to improve every game they play.”

In addition to Ethan, two Capricornia players received placement in the state teams.

cartaar westerberg ethan stevens qld rugby league qld school sports u12 capricornia team young maroons
Central Queensland News

Top Stories

    She's got family pride and is loving life

    She's got family pride and is loving life

    Offbeat Local resident lives for her family and keeping active.

    • 11th Jul 2019 1:55 PM
    Networking forum is a great opportunity

    Networking forum is a great opportunity

    News Connecting industries in the Central Highlands.

    Mowing down $2 million for Aussie kids

    Mowing down $2 million for Aussie kids

    News He's on a mission for Aussie kids.

    Unlawful entries a problem

    Unlawful entries a problem

    Crime Police appealing to community to halt offences