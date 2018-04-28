Local May Day fun at Blackwater

FUN FAIR: Sarah Middleton, Megan Rauchle, Emily Harris and Jessica Robson at the fun fair last year.

FUN FAIR: Sarah Middleton, Megan Rauchle, Emily Harris and Jessica Robson at the fun fair last year. Jessica Dorey

THE Labour Day public holiday is just around the corner, which means Blackwater is gearing up for an action-packed weekend.

The Blackwater May Day Fun Fair will be back in action. The community event is full of fun for the entire family to enjoy.

May Day Fun Fair committee secretary Braden Sauer said there would be free show rides, stalls, a live band, DJ and plenty of fun for all ages.

"It's a Labour Day celebration that all local unions celebrate by contributing money to the committee and we organise a big celebration for the Blackwater community,” Mr Sauer said.

"It's a great weekend for the town and an opportunity to get families together to have a good time.”

This will be the 23rd year the fair has been held in Blackwater and the committee has organised two full days of entertainment.

Both days will be jam-packed with free show rides and a range of children's activities, as well as live performances to keep all guests entertained.

There will be a range of food, tug-a-war competitions with prizes to be won, and Mr Sauer said they will also have more stalls this year.

He said the highlight of the weekend will be, as always, the May Day march.

"All the union lodges will take part in the May Day march on Monday morning,” he said.

"Everyone will gather at 8am at the corner of Mackenzie and Littlefield Sts and march to the May Day grounds.

"Families and anyone else who wants to join the march is welcome.”

The fun fair will be held at the May Day grounds next to the PCYC on Yeates Ave at Blackwater.

The fair will run from 9am until 11.30pm on Sunday with the bar open from 10am until midnight.

On Monday, rides, the bar and entertainment will begin after the march at 10am and will run until 5pm.

Mr Sauer said it is a big weekend for all to enjoy.

"It's just something the local unions can do for the Blackwater community,” he said.

"It's a way to celebrate the heritage of Labour Day and recognise the working conditions enjoyed today.

"We are putting on the event for everyone, so it would be good to see them come out and support the event. Come out and have a good time.”