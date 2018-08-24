Local members comment on change of leadership

Prime Minister elect Scott Morrison and Deputy leader of the Liberal party Josh Frydenberg leave after a Liberal party room meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, August 24, 2018.

Prime Minister elect Scott Morrison and Deputy leader of the Liberal party Josh Frydenberg leave after a Liberal party room meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, August 24, 2018. LUKAS COCH

HERE is how our Federal members have responded to today's leadership spill.

Federal Member for Maranoa David Littleproud:

"Well look, I'm deeply disappointed that the situation has been able to develop to the point it has,” he said.

"As a national party member, we've always been a stable coalition partner and we are expecting the Liberal party now to get behind Scott Morrison and let us get on with the job of governing the country.

"I think in terms of Central Queensland, we'll always be a focal point.

"Queensland in itself is a focal point because of the economical contribution we make.

"It's an important contribution Queensland makes and I'm sure that the new Prime Minister will be making every endeavour to give Queensland the attention it deserves.”

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry:

"This has undeniably been a difficult week for us all in this government, and I hope we are now able to get on with the job we are all here for; delivering for Australians,” she said.

"I welcome Scott Morrison and Josh Frydenberg - both recent visitors to CQ - on their election to Leader and Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party and look forward to continuing to work with them both.”

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd was contacted by the CQ News but has not yet responded.